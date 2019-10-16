Man rushed to hospital after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near a neighborhood park in north Charlotte Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near the Druid Hills Neighborhood Park on Holland Avenue, which is off of Statesville Avenue. Police said the victim, identified only as a male, was taken by Medic to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said no suspects have been detained, but they did not say if anyone was being sought.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
