Man found hiding in dumpster after chase charged with drug trafficking

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, a Winston-Salem, North Carolina resident was apprehended by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol after a chase several miles through western Rowan County.
According to the report, Deionte DayShaun Keaton, age 24, was being sought by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for heroin trafficking charges. The charges were related to an incident in Woodleaf, on June 29, 2019, when investigators arrested Michael Angelo White, Jr., age 39, of Midland.
White was found in possession of approximately 562 grams of heroin, 172 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and a .380 Ruger model LC semi-automatic handgun.
On Tuesday, Keaton was spotted in a black 2012 Honda Accord on Miller Road, west of Salisbury. When deputies attempted to stop the Honda, Keaton fled. The chase continued onto Highway 150 to Sherrills Ford Road, where deputies lost sight of the Honda around Majolica Road.
After a thorough search, investigators were able to locate the abandoned Honda parked in the parking lot of Rolling Hills Apartments, 315 Ashbrook Road. A perimeter was established around this location, and with the help of concerned citizens, Keaton was found hiding in a dumpster at the Rushco Food Store, 2480 Statesville Boulevard.
Keaton was taken into custody.
Investigators then made contact with the Winston-Salem Police Department and provided them with information related to the events that had occurred.
Investigators were aware that Keaton had a residence at 937 Mardon Circle, in Winston-Salem. With help from the Winston-Salem Police Department, a search warrant was executed at the residence and approximately one-half kilogram of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and a firearm were seized.
Keaton was charged in Rowan County with conspiracy to traffic heroin, two counts of trafficking heroin by possession and delivery, and felony fleeing to elude. Keaton was placed under a $1,550,000 secured bond.
Keaton is pending charges in Forsyth County related to the search of his residence.
