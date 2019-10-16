Man charged in another York County indecent exposure case

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man arrested for indecent exposure in Fort Mill last month is facing new indecent exposure charges.
Brandon Mayer was charged with indecent exposure at the York County Sheriff’s Office early this morning. Mayer was arrested at the end of September on indecent exposure charges.
In that case, Mayer was accused of exposing himself to a woman at an apartment complex.
“The victim in the case had been in the parking lot area of that [Kingsley Apartments], and she was asked by a gentleman who stopped in the vehicle if she could assist him. As she approached his vehicle, she noticed he was exposing himself to her, at which time she immediately turned and left the area,” Major Bryan Zachary said about the September case.
Mayer was also connected to other indecent exposure cases in York County.
