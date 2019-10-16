‘I’m not changing my plan at all’: Chief Putney says he’s still retiring at end of year, but is he allowed back for RNC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time, Chief Kerr Putney publicly addressed the controversy over his recently announced retirement plans. He said his plan is still to retire and he will adjust if needed after the attorneys from the city and the state are done discussing if his retirement plan is legal.
Early last week, the city announced that Putney planned to retire at the end of the year but then come back in March to serve as chief through the Republican National Convention, before stepping down again. The chief and the city all agreed that was a workable plan.
But when WBTV started asking the State Treasurer’s office how this would all work with current state retirement laws, the treasurer said this retirement plan was illegal.
Right now, there’s no clear answer on what will happen or when a decision about Putney’s retirement plan will be announced. Whatever the decision is, it could have huge impacts on state employees as well as security at the RNC.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held it’s weekly press conference Wednesday morning where Chief Putney addressed his retirement plan. A reporter asked if there was a possibility that he wouldn’t be here for the RNC.
Putney responded, “That is yet to be determined. I can’t speak to that.”
Putney went on to say that attorneys are discussing the statute in question now and seeing how it applies to this situation.
“Right now, my intent is to retire and we’ll see what happened there,” Putney said. “I’m not changing my plans at all. We’ll see what happens when the attorneys have their say. And then I’ll re-adjust.”
The state statute that’s in question is one that defines retirement. The law says “'Retirement’ under this Article shall mean the commencement of monthly retirement benefits, along with the termination of employment and the complete separation from active service with no intent or agreement, expressed or implied, to return to service."
North Carolina State Treasurer told WBTV News last week Chief Putney’s plan to come back as Chief for the RNC isn’t allowed.
“An agreement to leave work and then come back to work violates the law,” said state treasurer, Dale Folwell.
Chief Putney said he’s not changing his mind though as he believes it’s his right to take his retirement after 30 years in law enforcement.
“If I were trying to hide something, or tip around the law, I wouldn’t have said a word. I would have just done it,” he said. “What I’m not going to do is roll over and have something taken from me.”
Putney said attorneys with CMPD and the state treasurer’s office are working to interpret the law. Chief Putney during the press conference said “this is pretty consistent across the state” talking about his retirement plan.
“I guess the city made some comments that they interpret the law differently and we need the city, if this has been standard operating procedure they need to disclose to us how and when this has occurred in the past," said Folwell.
The State Treasurer’s office is now looking into past retirements within the City of Charlotte that possibly violated this law.
The office said it couldn’t discuss individual cases because of confidentiality but the treasurer’s communications team said they stood by their interpretation of the state statute and IRS requirements.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.