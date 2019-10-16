Fall activities coming up in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: There are more ways to Discover Fun in Kannapolis this Fall – especially on our newly opened West Avenue. The City of Kannapolis has announced upcoming events that you won’t want to miss. All events are free.
October 19 Kaleidoscope Arts and Ag Festival (12-4 p.m.) – West Avenue
As part of the Rowan Arts & Ag series, the event will feature over 40 local artisans such as painters, jewelry makers, and woodcarvers will help us celebrate the rich culture of agriculture with local breweries, wineries, and goods from local farmers.
October 22 Tabletop Tuesday (9-11 a.m.) – West Avenue
Grab a cup of coffee and head over to West Avenue for some social time on Tuesday mornings. Games will be free-play and all are welcome. Bring your own games or use one of ours. Light refreshments provided.
October 27 West Avenue Music (1-3 p.m.) – West Avenue
- Carson Hill duo (Country/Folk Music)
- Crank Sinatra (5-piece band)
- Nate Brown Rhythms of Soul (Steel Drums)
October 28 Loop the Loop Hydration Station (4-7 p.m.) – West Avenue
Did you know you can track your miles and earn great prizes? Come out and walk the Loop and visit our Hydration Station. Get a bottle of water (while supplies last) and learn more about the loop the loop program.
November 5 Tabletop Tuesday (9-11 a.m.) – West Avenue
November 7 Dance Demos (6-8 p.m.) – West Avenue
Come enjoy a variety of dance during this night of dance demos, participate or just watch – either way, everyone is welcome. Capoeira demonstration with Brazilian music will be on the platform stage, Kizomba demonstration on the small deck, Samba Dance demonstration near the Plaza Canopy, and Line Dancing lessons – all on West Avenue.
November 10 West Avenue Music (1-3 p.m.) – West Avenue
- Randall Sprinkle (Harp Guitar)
- Rain Garay Duo (Jazz)
- Reinaldo Brahn (Brazilian/Samba)
November 13 Loop the Loop Hydration Station (4-7 p.m.) – West Avenue
November 18 Loop the Loop Hydration Station (4-7 p.m.) – West Avenue
November 19 Tabletop Tuesday (9-11 a.m.) – West Avenue
November 21 YO Yeah! Yoga! (6-8 p.m.) – West Avenue
The program is inspired by nature, a love of yoga and a dream to make yoga accessible to all by removing barriers such as price, props, and intimidating settings. Come enjoy a class which includes flowing postures to awaken and warm up the body followed by balancing, stretching and strengthening poses. Bring your yoga mats and set up on the lawns.
There will be four different yoga instructors in four different locations on West Avenue: Adult /senior Yoga, Yoga for kids, Beginners Yoga, and Advanced yoga
Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please. You can find more information and the full schedule of events at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.
