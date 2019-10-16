A deeper look at Salisbury’s falling crime rate

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest crime numbers are in, and they are dropping in Salisbury. That’s encouraging news for a city that for some, had a reputation for incidents of violent crime.
“I know Salisbury has had a bad rap the last few years, but I think it’s got a lot of potential, the city, the people, the community, and I just want to be part of it.”
Those were the words of James Johansen more than two years ago when he was being hired by the Salisbury Police Department. What does he say today about his experience so far?
“It’s exactly what I was hoping for then, I still feel like we’re going in that direction, I really hope those numbers continue to fall.”
Officer Johansen was one of the new hires to help the department fill 24 vacant spots. The chief says being fully staffed has made a big impact in allowing the department to focus more clearly on crime solving.
“When you start to focus on things you start to problem solve and are able to see a change in what was occurring," Chief Stokes said. “We had to have the Sheriff’s Office in here just to be able to answer the calls, nobody had time, because we just had just enough to get by, actually not enough to just get by to answer calls.”
New statistics on year-to-date crime show numbers with a sharp downward trend. Assaults involving gun calls went down 49%, home burglaries down 27%, car theft down 38%, and homicide down 83% from last year.
The use of a crime analyst to see trends and trouble spots and apply that thinking to things like foot patrols has been a key factor, according to Chief Stokes.
“We don’t just do it everywhere, we try to do it as many places as we can, but we try to focus on those areas. We really focus on those areas where the crime analyst told us that there’s been a couple of car break-ins here, it looks like it’s starting to occur more frequently in that area, so what do we do, we do our foot patrols in that area.”
Two years in, officer Johansen remembers telling his wife he wanted to be a Salisbury police officer. She was okay with it…
“Then she looked it up and changed her mind," Johansen said.
Two years later he says it’s been a good fit.
“With all of the steps being put in, hopefully it continues to get safer for the community and visitors," Johansen added.
Chief Stokes also says partnerships with federal agencies like the Department of Justice have helped identify those past offenders most likely to commit more crimes and bring the weight of federal prosecution on them when possible.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.