CMPD to present 2019 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A representative from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department plans to present the department’s 2019 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics at a press conference Wednesday morning.
While data is kept regarding various crimes committed across the city, the statistic that has been the most alarming for many residents is the homicide total. The CMPD has investigated 85 homicides in Charlotte this year.
One person who is familiar with the crime issue in Charlotte is Genicia Hairston, the memorial coordinator for Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOMO). MOMO helps grieving loved ones come together after a life is lost due to homicide. Hairston knows the pain of losing a family member to violence.
“In 2009, my grandmother was murdered by her son and then in 2016, my sister Daphne was murdered by her son’s father,” explained Hairston.
She has been present for many of the vigils organized by MOMO this year. Some of this year’s homicides have been the result of unintended targets getting hit by gunfire.
In late September, 74-year-old CEO John Holaday was shot and killed in uptown Charlotte. He was walking along College Street in the middle of the afternoon when a gun was fired during a nearby fight.
In late March, mother Kendal Crank was shot and killed while driving along North Tryon Street. The bullet was fired during a shootout and Crank just happened to be caught in the crossfire.
“It could have been me. Just driving to pick up my kids, a drive-by shooting occurs and my life is taken,” said Hairston.
The city’s two most recent homicide victims lost their lives this past weekend. 19-year-old Deontray Love was killed in a shooting on N. Idlewild Road and 16-year-old Fabrizio Davalos was killed in a shooting outside of a party on Linda Vista Lane.
Hairston thinks the increase in homicides this year could be due to several factors, including convicted criminals having trouble finding jobs and a lack of activities available for the youth.
“It’s kind of disheartening to know that the number is this high and at this rate. It seems like every week someone is being murdered. What is it that we’re missing?” questioned Hairston.
She thinks community members need to get out in the streets and help make sure children and people are safe.
The 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics will be presented at CMPD headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
