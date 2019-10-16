Breezy and cooler - Hello fall!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the cold front continues to make progress across the Carolinas, the breeze will pick up and the temps will fall. We should expect winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to about 25 mph.
The mountains are under a Wind Advisory. Winds could gust up to 50 mph at the higher elevations. The advisory lasts until 11 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures are the other story. We will fall all the way to the low to mid 40s tonight. Get ready for a cool, fall-like wake up.
Thursday and Friday will be winners! If you want to go out to the pumpkin patch and get some pictures (wearing actual fall clothes), those will be good days for it. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
A new system will approach over the weekend. The models aren't exactly agreeing, but as of now, it looks like it should bring showers by Saturday evening – but most of the day looks dry. Highs will reach the low 70s. Sunday could potentially be another wash-out, with highs close to 70°.
Another rain chance will arrive Monday into Tuesday. Hopefully we are on the way to changing up the dry pattern!
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.