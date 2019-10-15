Woman missing in York Co. after not showing up for doctor’s appointment

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Melanie Manera was last seen around 5 a.m. on Wesley Amaker Road, which is off of Alexander Love Highway (Hwy 5) near Lincoln Road in York. Officials say she did not show up for her doctor’s appointment.
Manera was wearing a striped shirt and cropped pants and was driving a yellow Volkswagon Beetle convertible.
Anyone who sees Manera or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.
