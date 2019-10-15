Stolen Orville Wright copper bust found 'tucked’ into dunes of NC beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WBTV) - The stolen copper bust of Orville Wright, stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial over the weekend, was found “tucked” into the dunes of Kill Devil Hills by a surprised beachgoer.
The beach visitor stumbled upon the bust around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and immediately called authorities.
The National Park Service showed up at the beach to confirm that it was the stolen bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright.
“While we are pleased that the bust of Orville Wright has been found, we are fully investigating this incident in order to determine who stole the bust and caused damage to its granite mounting base,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.
Park Rangers are still investigating the theft of the copper bust and the damage to its granite mounting base at the Wright Brothers National Memorial.
Local authorities are asking home and business owners in the area to look over security camera footage and report any suspicious activity over the last four days.
According to a Facebook post from the Wright Brothers National Memorial Sunday, “the heavy granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled over and damaged” either Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
The memorial honors aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright. The National Memorial commemorates the first successful, sustained, powered flights in a heavier-than-air machine by the two brothers.
If you have any information about how the bust was stolen you’re asked to call the National Park Service tip line 888-653-0009. You can also submit a tip online.
Big Kill Devil Hill may be closed to visitors for a period of time today while the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.