Star of “Overcomer” movie to appear in Salisbury on Sunday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Aryn Wright-Thompson, star of the recently released hit movie “Overcomer,” will be speaking in Salisbury on Sunday night at First Baptist Church.
The faith-based film opened in late August and was in the top three of films opening at the time. It’s the latest in a series of movies by the Kendrick Brothers, who have also produced Fireproof and the #1 box office hit War Room.
Thompson is from Sanford, NC, and is an honor-roll student, a leader in her community, and studies piano and dance: ballet, jazz, tap, acro, and lyrical. Aryn also plays volleyball, basketball, and softball. Aryn has also participated in pageants including the Miss N.C.'s Little Miss program and the Black Miss North Carolina Organization.
Thompson will be speaking at 6:30 pm in the main sanctuary at First Baptist, located at 223 N. Fulton Street in Salisbury.
Contact Rod Kerr or Lisa Kluttz for more information at 704-633-0431.
