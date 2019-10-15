South Rowan HS unveils first-ever ‘Lifeskills Lab’ for students in special education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Something incredible is going on at South Rowan High School. This week, the school unveiled its Lifeskills Lab.
In this room, students with special needs get to do things they can actually use later in life, like counting money at a cash register or learning to make their bed. It’s the first lab of its kind in the county.
“I have some siblings who have special needs," said Tyler Ritiche, Adapted Curriculum Teacher at South Rowan High.
Ritchie is the head teacher for the special education program at South Rowan. He says every day he sees qualities in his students that he saw in his own brother who also had special needs.
“He couldn’t cook, and do laundry, and he didn’t know how to make a bed," explained Ritchie.
He says it was a “light bulb moment.”
He realized that just like his brother, his own students needed an outlet where they could learn real-life skills.
“That’s really what got this whole thing started. I mean we have the opportunity that we can carve out some time, to teach these kids these things, since they’re with us 5 days a week," says Ritchie/
And the lifeskills lab was born.
“We’ll come in here and learn all the different kinds of activities so we’ll learn how to make a bed, how to cook, make grocery lists, go shopping," says Ritchie.
Students come in for one on one time with their teacher and will work on daily tasks.
“They can come in and make their bed and known like hey ‘you did that, now you can do it at home’," explains Ritchie.
Students in the special education program learn skills like folding laundry, watering plants, even taking coffee orders for teachers at school and working the cash register.
The lab has its own version of a coffee shop.
“They deliver the coffee," says Ritchie. "When they get paid they’ll help me count the money so they’re working on counting skills, they’re working on measuring skills, they’re working on interpersonal skills, by going and walking and talking to the staff that ordered the coffee.”
Students are even given specific recipe cards and can learn how to go through a grocery store to get what they need.
“When the student comes to the grocery store they have to pick out the items they need and then they take them here to the cash register and ring them up," says Ritchie. “They can learn and be trained in so when they leave us they’ll be able to actually get a job at a workplace or a work station.”
Ritchie says by teaching these things to students in special education now, they’ll be ready to easily transition into whatever next step life takes them to.
“With special needs, consistency is key," says Ritchie. “Anything that can give them that sense of accomplishment in here… is what we work extremely hard for.”
Ritchie says the Lifeskills Lab wouldn’t have been made possible without the donors in the area to support them. They say already they’ve received 3,500 dollars that have gone towards creating the Lifeskills lab.
