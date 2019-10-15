Robber targets two Circle K stores, fails in second attempt

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed man robbed the Circle K store in Spencer on Tuesday morning, but failed in an attempted robbery at a Salisbury Circle K.
According to Spencer Police, a man entered the store around 12:19 a.m. The man showed a gun then robbed the clerk.
The man ran away from the store on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.
No additional details were released.
Salisbury Police reported that approximately thirty minutes later, a person matching the description of the Spencer store robber came into the Circle K on Statesville Boulevard and tried to rob that clerk.
According to police, the clerk ran away, and so did the robber.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Spencer Police at 704-633-3574, Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
