Richmond police search for missing 21-year-old woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who suffers from cognitive delays.
Kierra Howell, 21, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 on Yale Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants with her hair pulled up. She is about 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Police said there is a concern for her safety since she suffers from cognitive delays.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5419 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
