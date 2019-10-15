Region’s “largest barn quilt” coming to business in western Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Barn quilts seem more popular than ever. In Mount Ulla, the side of West Rowan Home, Farm, and Garden is covered with a massive and colorful collection of paintings on plywood that resembles a huge barn quilt.
This weekend another local business will display a colorful depiction of a barn quilt.
“Rowan and surrounding counties are home to designers, fabricators, and artists, many of whom we employed to build our facility and brand,” says Stave Bauk of Carolina Malt House on Highway 70. “There is no shortage of talent, so we continually search for opportunities and partnerships that unify our community and keep our culture alive and well.”
“Our latest investment is the commissioning of the region’s largest barn quilt, “Cheers!”, a 16’ by 16’ mural that we will display on the side of our building. Barn quilts are bright, unique designs, that were historically used to identify a family’s farm and heritage.”
“These beautiful pieces have now become a tradition and solidify one’s place in the farming community. Please join us Sunday, October 20th, from 2-5p for a beer, a tour, and the unveiling of this masterpiece,” added Bauk.
Carolina Malt is located at 12969 Highway 70 in Cleveland, NC.
