NC school district offers free meal program for all students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For some kids, it’s a struggle to get to school on time and start their day on the right foot.
That’s why C.M. Eppes Middle School, in Pitt County, offers free breakfast and lunch to all students.
"Sometimes kids forget or parents want to make sure they're not running late. They need that option and again that's what gets children off to a great start-- eating breakfast," said C.M. Eppes Middle School Principal Cornelia Cox.
Cox says she is thankful her students have the option of free breakfast, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision.
"This is the fuel that starts the day," said Cox.
Emi McCall's child benefits from the program at C.M. Eppes. She says this program is important because the school is considered high poverty.
"There are many kids who are just rolling out the door and need that before they go into the classroom," said McCall.
McCall was once a high school teacher and knows first hand how hard it is for children to learn without the fuel they need at the beginning of each day.
"When they are hungry, they really just cannot concentrate on what you’re saying, said McCall.
The Community Eligibility Program provides free breakfast and lunch to 22 Pitt County Schools regardless of socio-economic status.
"Parents don't have to go to the trouble of filling out an application to send it in and the children receive that benefit whether or not the parents took the time to fill out that application anyway," said McCall.
Cox says this program has been a blessing to C.M. Eppes because it allows students' social and emotional needs to be met before the instructional day begins.
"We don't know children's walk. It's easy for me to go to Starbucks every other morning or every morning and get a cup of coffee and a muffin. But, for some kids their last meal was lunch yesterday," said Cox.
Not all children take advantage of the free meals provided at the school.
"Before we will watch a child throw food in a trash can, we'll kind of take it and have a stash because what they may not want, we have kids who do want it," said Cox.
McCall says even though this program is great, some students depend on these meals at school as their only source of a meal, which is why she encourages parents to donate food to teachers.
"Teachers know this is a need and if there are people at home who want to help, they can send snacks into their teachers and say here this is for kids who might be hungry. One day it might be your child who overslept and didn't eat and is hungry," said McCall.
Cox hopes one day all Pitt County Schools can partake in this program. She says in December the school will start serving the free breakfast on carts that will come around to each classroom.
