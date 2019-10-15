Mallard Creek moves to #1 in 4A poll

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - Even after a 31-13 win by Myers Park over Butler, the Mustangs drop down a spot to #2 as Mallard Creek now takes over the top spot in the 4A poll.
The Mavericks are 6-0-1 with that tie coming to South Carolina power and nationally ranked Dutch Fork.
There is a shake up in the 3A poll this week after Kings Mountain lost to Hunter Huss this past Friday 21-16. Northwest Cabarrus moves up 1 to #2 while Statesville is up 2 spots to #4. The Mountaineers dropped from #2 to #6.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 10 prep polls.
The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 15, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers.
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (6-0) 102 2
2. Charlotte Myers Park (6) (7-0) 98 1
3. Richmond County (2) (7-0) 92 3
4. Scotland County (7-0) 66 5
5. West Forsyth (7-0) 63 7
6. Charlotte Vance (5-1) 60 6
7. East Forsyth (6-1) 36 4
8. Wake Forest (6-1) 33 8
(tie) Raleigh Leesville Road (7-0) 33 9
10. Greensboro Grimsley (6-1) 11 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (11) (7-0) 110 1
2. Northwest Cabarrus (7-0) 85 3
3. Lee County (7-0) 79 4
4. Statesville (7-0) 54 6
5. Greensboro Dudley (6-1) 48 5
6. Kings Mountain (7-1) 44 2
7. Southern Nash (7-0) 39 7
8. Eastern Alamance (7-0) 34 9
(tie) Havelock (5-1) 34 10
10. Wilmington New Hanover (6-1) 29 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Clayton Cleveland 18, Gastonia Huss 13,
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (8) (6-1) 105 1
2. Randleman (3) (7-0) 88 2
3. Reidsville (6-1) 85 3
4. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-2) 70 5
5. Lawndale Burns (6-1) 60 4
6. SouthWest Edgecombe (6-1) 45 6
7. Lenoir Hibriten (6-1) 38 8
8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1) 31 7
9. Hertford County (6-1) 25 NR
10. Clinton (5-1) 20 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (8) (7-0) 98 1
2. East Surry (1) (7-0) 90 2
3. Edenton Holmes (6-0) 78 3
4. Mitchell County (1) (7-0) 64 4
5. Robbinsville (7-0) 56 5
6. Murphy (6-1) 52 6
7. Swain County (7-0) 37 7
8. Polk County (7-0) 31 8
9. Princeton (6-0) 25 9
10. Mt. Airy (5-2) 8 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
---
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily News, Jacksonville; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
