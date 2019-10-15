Lowe’s employee goes ‘above and beyond’ to make special wheelchair for baby cow

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A baby cow is “making the rounds” on social media after an employee at a local Lowe’s Home Improvement took the time to make the injured calf a specialized wheelchair.
The story began when Kathryn Russell of High Ridge Farms got word from her neighbors that one of her calves, 3-day-old Lowla, had been injured while out in the fields. Russell tried to “nurse her back to life,” but Lowla’s injuries were pretty severe.
“Lowla received trauma to her head/neck area where she can not support her head and front legs anymore,” Russell recounted in a Facebook post. “At this point, I knew she needed a wheelchair to help her get around.”
That same morning, Oct. 12, Russell called her local Lowe’s and they told her to bring the injured calf right in. Once there, an employee named Keith took Lowla’s measurements and got to work.
“He came up with the design and constructed it all by himself,” Russell said on Facebook. “He worked tirelessly without taking lunch break until the job was complete.”
Fast forward less than 24 hours, and Russell already had fantastic news posted on Facebook - Lowla was walking with the wheelchair and taking her first unassisted steps in 3 days.
And it’s all thanks to a quick-thinking worker who took the time to help a neighbor - and a baby cow - in need.
"This is just one example of how Lowe’s will go above and beyond to serve their community and customers. I can’t express how thankful Lowla and I are for the service we received today.
Russell said their next steps are to help Lowla with her balance. They hope that one day she will be completely wheelchair-free.
