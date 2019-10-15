Juvenile charged with animal cruelty after viral video in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says a juvenile has been charged with animal cruelty after a social media video showed a dog being swung around by the leash.
According to the police, the family of the individual came forward.
Animal Control examined the dog and say the dog does not have any injuries.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the juvenile is not the owner of the dog. The dog is now back with its owner.
The juvenile will no longer have any contact with the dog, according to SPD.
The name of the juvenile will not be released by SPD. Police say the suspect will receive education on animal endangerment by SPD’s juvenile officers.
