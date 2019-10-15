Josh Malcolm, former NCSBE chair, leaves UNC Pembroke as WBTV sues for his communication records

“General Counsel Joshua Malcolm has submitted his resignation from UNC Pembroke. His last day at the university will be Thursday, October 17, 2019,” Cummings’ email said. “I am very grateful for Joshua’s many contributions to our university during his 12 years, and I wish him the best in the next chapter of his life. As an alum with deep family connections to UNCP, he has been a consistent advocate for the university and community.”