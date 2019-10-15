Improvements coming to dangerous intersection near school after student killed by car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two major improvements are coming to the intersection at Eastway Drive and E. Sugar Creek Road following a pedestrian accident that killed a student crossing the street, the Charlotte Department of Transportation announced at Monday’s city council meeting.
Israel Plyler died in September after crossing the street on his way home from school. Brittany Palmer was hit and killed at the same intersection in 2012.
The director of CDOT said the first improvement is a pedestrian hybrid beacon light on Eastway Drive near Peace drive. This kind of light will turn red and signal to drivers to stop when someone needs to cross, similar to pedestrian lights seen in South End. That should be installed by early 2020.
The second improvement will be at the main intersection will be an “exclusive pedestrian phase." That means when someone pushes the cross button, the pedestrian will have an exclusive period of time to cross when no cars are moving.
“We take these very seriously and do a thorough investigation after incidents like these,” said the director of CDOT, Liz Babson, talking about the most recent incident.
Along with CDOT, a student and teacher from Garinger High School spoke at city council on Monday night.
“My students should be planning a pep rally instead of planning their speeches at city council,” said teacher Danielle Imhoff.
She said these changes should have been made sooner after the first student died at the intersection.
“It has taken another dead child for the city to truly fix this. You know that if this happened at another high school just up the road, there would have been an uproar and it would have been truly fixed," Imhoff said.
Students also asked city council to consider other safety measurements like hiring crossing guards and lowering speed limits in the area.
“Just because we’re high schoolers, does our safety not matter? We deserve to be a priority. We are citizens in the city’s case and I, Tyanna Shaw, the student body secretary at Garinger, do not feel cared about," said Tyanna Shaw.
Brittany Palmer died in March of 2012 while crossing the street. The city made improvements to the intersection two years later after Palmer’s mom fought in city council to make the crosswalks safer.
“It was really heartbreaking to hear that another child was hit," said Katrina Palmer-White, Brittany Palmer’s mom.
“It looks like there’s no action until tragedy takes place,” said Tyanna Shaw address city council. “We want you to be proactive rather than reactive. We need students, staff and parents to feel safe.”
Along with those changes, the Charlotte Department of Transportation requested that the state re-evaluate the speed limits in that area. Because those streets are maintained by the state, the city says the state would ultimately make those decisions.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.