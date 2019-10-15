First Alert: Wet commute expected Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning brought the coolest weather in four months with lows in the 40s for most WBTV-area neighborhoods. Looking ahead, even with more clouds in today’s forecast, we’ll still enjoy afternoon readings in the mid-upper 70s.
Though clouds will be on the increase, the chance for showers holds off until tonight.
Rain chances will steadily increase tonight and peak Wednesday morning, as another frontal system moves across the region. Rainfall amounts look to average 0.25” to 0.50”. So, while Wednesday’s rain doesn’t look to be terribly heavy, the timing could be troubling for folks heading out the door for work and school.
The early batch of rain should move out by late morning, but as the trialing cold front moves out of the mountains toward the Piedmont, it is possible that a parting shower or even a thunderstorm could flare up during the early afternoon. With that in mind, a First Alert has been declared for Wednesday.
Cooler temperatures and drier weather return for the end of the workweek. You will need a jacket for Thursday, with chilly morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. The mountains will likely see Thursday morning low temperatures in the 30s, likely leading to some of the season’s first frost.
Thursday night will also bring chilly overnight readings as well, with lows again in the 40s with highs Friday rebounding to near 70°.
Next weekend looks to start off mostly sunny and dry, with Saturday morning low temperatures again in the 40s, and high temperatures in the lower 70s. A few rain showers may develop Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
