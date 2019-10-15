A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have already started to see the clouds increasing ahead of the next low pressure system. Tonight, those clouds will begin to produce showers. By morning, the commute will be wet in some places.
Get the rain gear ready tonight to be on the safe side.
Showers are likely from late tonight through about half of Wednesday. There could be one last gasp of showers in the middle of the day as the front passes through. By late afternoon, the front will start to clear the area and we could even see a few peeks of sun before the day wraps up.
Thursday and Friday will be beautiful – and very fall-like. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun. Saturday will be much the same as we creep closer to the low 70s.
Models are not in agreement over Sunday and Monday. They are bringing in rain but can’t seem to decide whether they want to go with a Sunday or Monday arrival. We will keep a 40% chance on both days for now. We will know more as we go out in time. Highs will be in the 70s both days.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
