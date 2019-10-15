Fan seriously injured in assault after Luke Bryan concert, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help as they investigate an assault following Luke Bryan’s concert in Raleigh on October 12.
The assault occurred after the concert in parking lot B of the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.
Traffic was exiting the venue when occupants of three trucks became involved in the assault that left the male victim seriously injured.
“Somebody was just knocked out in the middle of the parking lot,” a 911 caller said. “They jumped out of a truck and knocked a guy out.”
The caller said one of the attackers was in a Dodge Ram.
A fight was going on as the caller spoke with the 911 dispatcher but the caller couldn’t see what exactly was happening.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
