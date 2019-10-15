Charlotte council questions LYNX Silver Line plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE – Charlotte city council is moving forward at varying speeds on a couple of major transportation projects. Despite the price tag, council members seemed comfortable with renovations ahead for the Charlotte-Douglas Airport. But they expressed earnest caution about the LYNX Silver Line project.
The airport is scheduled for another 5-and-a-half years of construction to the lobby, ticketing and baggage claim areas if approved by council at their October 28th meeting. The expected cost is $600 million although nearly half of it has already been spent on designing the project.
Airport COO Jack Christine said he was confident that the costs would not balloon far beyond the scope of the budget like they have with other recent projects such as the Cross Charlotte Trail and the Charlotte Convention Center.
Council members had limited questions about the status of that project but were up-in-arms over the LYNX Silver Line.
CATS staff said that the Silver Line won’t be near completion until 2030 but they’re looking for council to approve $50 million for the design phase of the project.
But several council members including Ed Driggs, Tariq Bokhari, James “Smuggie” Mitchell and Braxton Winston expressed frustration that more details about the project’s cost, direction and planning had not been shared with the council.
The Silver Line is planned to travel West to East from the Matthews area to the airport and then out to Belmont.
Council members also approved the new Housing Ordinance on a 7-5 vote. The new code would create standards for heating, air conditioning, plumping and other housing necessities. It would also increase the fines for non-compliance to $100 per day.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.