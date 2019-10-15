Caregiver accused of stealing money from elderly veteran

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is behind bars tonight in Shelby County for allegedly stealing from an elderly veteran that she was hired to take care of at his home.
Calera police arrested Tiffany Diane Absher, charging her with over 25 counts theft or fraud charges.
Police say that Absher works for a company called Comfort Keepers. We reached out to the company and they tell us that they only hired her is because the family requested to have her as their caregiver.
Comfort Keeper released the following statement reading in part: “We agreed as long as she could pass a drug test, background check, and go through our training and orientation. “
The company was unaware of Absher’s criminal past. Unfortunately it did not show up on their background check.
