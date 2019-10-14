Woman injured after shot fired into north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone shot into an occupied home in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, striking a woman inside, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on Sunstone Drive off of Statesville Road. Police say three people, including a 9-year-old, were inside the home at the time. A 34-year-old woman inside was struck in the leg and injured.
Police are searching for a car in connection to the shooting. The car may have a mismatched front right quarter panel.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
