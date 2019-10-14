UNCW clinic offers affordable mental health services to the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A program at UNCW is helping meet a critical need for mental health services in the Wilmington community.
The $20 sessions are conducted by UNCW psychology doctoral student clinicians under the supervision of licensed faculty in the Department of Psychology. Insurance is neither required nor accepted.
The clinic offers services for clients 7 and older who might be struggling to live with depression, anxiety, stress or just need help coping. It also provides gifted-and-talented student evaluations and testing for learning disabilities, as well as other diagnostics.
"There are people out there who haven’t sought help because of cost, lack of insurance or other factors,” UNCW psychology professor and clinic director Kate Nooner said in a press release. “Anyone in the community can come to the UNCW clinic and there are none of those barriers.”
The GPAC clinic is located across South College Road from the main campus at 720 St. James Drive. For appointments, call 910.762.7525 or email gpac@uncw.edu.
