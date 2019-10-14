Sunny and warm start to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Sunday’s welcome rain, weak high pressure is now building into the WBTV area. Once we burn off the low clouds and fog from overnight, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today with warm afternoon high temperatures close to 80°.
Mostly clear skies tonight with cool overnight lows in the 40s (outlying areas) and 50s (closer to town). Tuesday will feature mid 70s with increasing clouds and the chance for scattered, late day rain showers.
Rain chances will increase for Tuesday night into midday Wednesday, as another frontal system moves across the region. With rain tapering off through the day Wednesday, afternoon temps will rebound to the mid 70s.
Rainfall amounts look to average around 0.10” to 0.50”+ from late Tuesday into midday Wednesday.
Cooler temperatures and drier weather return for the end of the work week. You will need a jacket for Thursday, with a chilly morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.
The mountains will likely see Thursday morning low temperatures in the mid 30s, likely leading to some of the season’s first frost. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly as well, with lows again in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
Next weekend looks to start off mostly sunny and dry, with Saturday morning low temperatures again in the 40s, and high temperatures in the lower 70s. A few rain showers may develop Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great week ahead!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
