Registered sex offender in Rowan County faces new charges
Coignard was charged on Sunday by Rowan deputies. (Source: NC Sex Offender Registry)
By David Whisenant | October 13, 2019 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 10:29 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender in Rowan County is facing new charges.

Phillip Coignard of Rockwell was charged on Sunday with taking indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested by Rowan Sheriff’s deputies.

Coignard, 32, was convicted of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor in 2016. The offense occurred in 2010, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.

Coignard is being held under a bond of $50,000.

No additional details were released.

