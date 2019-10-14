One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.
The Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan Rescue, Rowan EMS, and Salisbury Police (SPD) responded at 5:42 p.m. to an accident involving four automobiles and one motorcycle in the 1800 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. near Woodleaf Bowling Lanes.
Two adult patients and one child were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Their conditions are still unknown at this time.
One adult male died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The roadway is still closed in the area as investigators reconstruct the accident scene. SPD is being assisted by the China Grove Police Department.
