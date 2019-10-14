One hurt after car runs off road, crashes on Robinson Church Road in Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters and emergency responders had to free a person trapped in a vehicle that had run off the road on Sunday night.
According to Harrisburg Fire, the accident happened just after 11:00 pm in an area near Stallings Road and Robinson Church Road.
When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle off the road and overturned with one person inside.
Firefighters were able to free the driver from the vehicle and carry that person back to the road to be treated by Cabarrus Emergency Services.
The driver was taken to Atrium Health NorthEast Medical Center. There’s no word on the patient’s condition.
