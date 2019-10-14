More rain possible for the middle of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cool temperatures developed tonight, with low temperatures around 49 degrees. Tuesday will feature increasing clouds, with a mild high temperature of 75 degrees.
Rain chances will increase for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as low pressure moves over the region. Wednesday morning low temperatures will start off around 58 degrees, with rain tapering off through the day Wednesday, with high temperatures around 72 degrees. Rainfall amounts look to average around 0.10” to 0.50”+ from late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Cooler temperatures and drier weather return for the end of the work week. You will need a jacket for Thursday, with a chilly morning low of 43 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures around 66 degrees. The mountains will likely see Thursday morning low temperatures in the mid-30s, possibly leading to some of the season’s first frost advisories. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with low temperatures around 41 degrees, and Friday afternoon high temperatures around 68 degrees.
Next weekend looks to start off mostly sunny and dry, with Saturday morning low temperatures around 46 degrees, and high temperatures around 72 degrees. Scattered rain showers may develop on Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances look to continue Sunday night into Monday, with Monday high temperatures around 77 degrees.
Enjoy the pleasant weather ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
