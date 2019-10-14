More rain possible for the middle of the week

Cooler temperatures and drier weather return for the end of the work week. You will need a jacket for Thursday, with a chilly morning low of 43 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures around 66 degrees. The mountains will likely see Thursday morning low temperatures in the mid-30s, possibly leading to some of the season’s first frost advisories. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with low temperatures around 41 degrees, and Friday afternoon high temperatures around 68 degrees.