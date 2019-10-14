Man accused of killing a mother and son in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is charged with murder in the killings of a mother and son in Catawba County.
Deputies say they were called to White Trail Circle in Conover around 11:44 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they reported finding 43-year-old Brandi Rodriguez and 24-year-old Jessie Rodriguez dead with gunshot wounds.
Gonzalo Salinas Cisheros, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the case. Cisheros is being held at the Catawba County Detention Center.
A motive for the killings was not released.
Cisheros is expected in court Monday.
