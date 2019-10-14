Kannapolis receives gifts of public art

Dr. Harold Lee Cook, a native of Kannapolis, passed away in 2012, and left instructions with his family to honor the City he loved with a monetary gift. “Harold loved Kannapolis. He was glad to see the North Carolina Research Campus finished before his death. He loved that the City was coming alive again following the closure of the mill and as a public health professional he was excited about the research underway on the campus. He wanted to do something to help with the rebirth of Kannapolis,” his cousin, Cindy Calvert, commented. “He loved so many things and one of them was art so we decided the gift should be a piece of art for everyone to enjoy.”