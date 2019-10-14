Gardner-Webb goes to air for 35-27 win over Hampton Saturday afternoon on homecoming

“This was a big one for us against a really talented team,” said head coach Carroll McCray. “I thought our coaching staff did a good job with in-game adjustments on both sides of the ball. With their big, strong front hemming up the run game we were able to stretch the field and complete some balls. I thought we had a lot of guys step up and make plays. Defensively, our speed package was able to start getting some pressure there in the second half and we held up when we had to. Always great to win on Homecoming in front another big crowd.”