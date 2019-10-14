Free dental services available for adults in need this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Boulevard will be transformed into a giant dental office this Friday and Saturday, October 18th and 19th. Free basic dental services will be offered to adults in need through Mission of Mercy.
In the four previous clinics in Charlotte, the North Carolina Mission of Mercy project has helped a total of 7,400 patients with donated services equaling $4,412,508.00.
The NCMOM clinic is an outreach program of the North Carolina Dental Society. Licensed dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and over a thousand volunteers work make this massive undertaking possible.
Dr. Evan Miller, a Charlotte dentist, has worked the previous clinics and describes the work as life-changing for both the patients and those who serve.
“You will see people come in with tears of pain and they'll leave with tears of joy,” Miller told us.
They will start doing dental exams at 6 a.m. Friday. They will stay open until 6 p.m. The clinic reopens Saturday morning at 6 a.m.
Keep in mind, this is a first come, first served basis. In years past we’ve met patients who’ve traveled from as far away as Maiden and waited overnight starting at midnight to be seen.
We met Jim Bradstreet outside a previous NCMOM clinic. He needed several teeth extracted. “There have been nights…I haven’t slept for months,” Jim told WBTV at the clinic in 2011.
They do not require you to bring proof of income. But you will be asked to sign an income disclosure statement when you register.
You do not need to be a resident of Mecklenburg County to be treated
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.