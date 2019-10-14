Driver killed when car hits tree in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed when his vehicle hit a tree in Rowan County Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 7:42 a.m. on Choate Road near Old Union Church Road. Troopers say 35-year-old Christopher Waller, of Salisbury, was driving a Mazda Miata when the vehicle crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Waller, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the collision.
Investigators say Waller was coming home from work and may have fallen asleep. They say speed, drugs and alcohol were not involved.
The roadway was closed for some time but has since reopened.
No further details have been released.
