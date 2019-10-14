Darlington County deputies searching for missing man with dementia

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man.
Deputies say Mace Dubose, 83, was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday at his home on Society Hill Road near the intersection of Cashua Ferry Road.
Family members tell deputies Dubose may be suffering from dementia and that someone may have picked him up by car.
Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.