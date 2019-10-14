Crews battle massive fire at east Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are battling a large 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.
The fire broke out Monday morning at apartments on Yateswood Drive off of Albemarle Road.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted video just before 6:30 a.m., showing crews battling heavy fire and smoke.
There’s no word on potential injuries or what may have sparked the flames. It appears several of the apartments were under construction.
Two lanes of Albemarle Road were affected by fire crews at the scene.
A cigarette fire appears to have sparked at the same complex in July 2018. Forty people were displaced in that fire.
