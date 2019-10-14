CMS parent starts petition, pushes district to change ‘unsafe bus stop’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students say it’s a scary feeling; watching your kid board the school bus each day as drivers fail to stop for the bus.
Parent Leigh Ann Ordan says this is her reality each day. Every day, Ordan and other parents go to the intersection at Ardrey Kell and Providence Row Lane to watch and make sure their kids get on and off the school bus safely.
One parent watches the kids while the other records video on their cell phone; capturing drivers speed by the bus and failing to stop as law requires.
“Its just too dangerous," says Ordan. “People are not following the law. They’re passing a bus every single stop when it’s here.”
Ordan has a daughter who goes to Polo Ridge Elementary.
“The amber light, the red lights, the stop sign is out, the safety arm comes out, they’re all giving you warnings as a driver.”
Ordan and other parents are fed up with drivers refusing to stop for the school bus as it picks up and drops off kids.
“There are four lanes of traffic just right here where the bus stops," says Ordan. “They just either don’t know the law, or are in too much of a hurry.”
In the video Ordan filmed, you can see drivers passing the bus as it’s stopped. She says it wasn’t long before the videos showed a dangerous pattern. Ordan took the videos to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district’s transportation office and filed a complaint.
“I started the unsafe bus stop request on Sept. 27," says Ordan.
Ordan also proposed an alternative bus stop location to the district. The alternative bus stop would move the stop less than 20 feet away, routing it into the nearby turn around outlet for the entrance of the Fairview Row neighborhood entrance. Ordan says large delivery and moving trucks use the outlet all the time without issues.
But her request was denied.
“They said that they’ve all been out here and that it was considered a ‘safe, right side bus stop," explained Ordan.
CMS gave her the same response they gave WBTV:
“Our issue is not that it’s a right-side bus stop. Our issue is that we have another alternative to come in and make it even more safe for the bus and the children," says Ordan.
She says she feels like CMS isnt listening to their concerns.
“Yes, we got declined... but we’re not stopping. We will keep requesting the unsafe bus stop to be moved," says Ordan.
Ordan says parents plan to start a petition online to get the bus stop moved. We’ll update this article with a link to the petition as soon as its created.
