CMS parent starts petition, pushes district to change ‘unsafe bus stop’

"This request has gone through the district’s unsafe bus stop request process. As a result of the review, we’ve determined that we are unable to move the stop. We’ve been in touch with families who use this stop and have shared the following information. The stop at Ardrey Kell and Providence road is a right-side drop off and pick up stop. Which means that students are entering and exiting the bus from a sidewalk without coming in contact with direct traffic. We have multiple right-side stops across the district. The requested stop area does not provide a safe, proper turning radius for a bus therefore cannot be considered as an alternative stop. Passing a stopped bus with an extended and lit stop arm is a violation of the law. This link details the law. We encourage our community to help us keep students safe by reporting cars who violate the law. "

- CMS