CMS names 2019 Principal of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Principal of Pineville’s Sterling Elementary School and mother of three, Emily Miles, is the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal of the year!
CMS made the announcement Monday. Miles, described as a dynamic leader who is passionate and energetic, was surprised by CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston during a school ceremony.
"She takes great pride in building relationships and improving the educational experience for all of her students,” Southwest Learning Community Superintendent Steve Esposito said. “In addition, Dr. Miles works tirelessly to build capacity among her teachers and teacher leaders to influence positive change as it relates to student and staff culture and student achievement.”
Miles gradated from UNC Charlotte before earning her literacy and school administration’s master’s degrees from Queens University, and later, her doctorate from Wingate University.
Miles taught for five years before becoming a literacy facilitator, which she did from 2008 to 2013 before transitioning to Sterling’s assistant principal. Miles later left to become Montclaire Elementary’s principal.
"It was so exciting for me to be able to come back home to Sterling,” said Miles. “This school has some of the most amazing, hardworking teachers I’ve ever been around that really care about kids.”
Miles says she and her staff have worked hard to make Sterling a happy place to be.
“I had others that saw potential in me and said I could be a great leader,” Miles said. “I didn’t see it in myself and always said I didn’t want to be a principal. Two years later, I was in the principal chair! I love helping people and being a principal is really about being a teacher.”
Miles’ youngest son is at pre-kindergarten at Sterling. “That is how much I believe in this school,” Miles said. “I send my own child here.”
Miles says she’s happy to walk through the front door of Sterling every morning.
