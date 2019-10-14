After violent weekend, two Charlotte families plan funerals for their teenage sons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend proved to be a violent one in the City of Charlotte. The homicide number is now 85 in the city. That’s after a violent weekend with several shootings, two of which were deadly. The victims in those shootings were both teenagers.
The first deadly shooting happened Saturday evening at the intersection of N. Idlewild Road and Snow Lane in South East Charlotte. Police said it happened after an argument took place at a convenience store nearby. Deontray Love, 19, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police charged Damion Baxter, 46, with Love’s murder the next day.
But police are still looking for the person responsible for the second deadly shooting over the weekend. Police responded to Linda Vista Lane in North Charlotte just after midnight on Sunday morning. They found Fabrizio Davalos, 16, on the ground injured by a bullet. His family said he was a student at South Mecklenburg High School.
Both families are devastated and now planning their son’s funerals.
Davalos’s dad said his son was loved and didn’t deserve to die. He didn’t want to speak on camera but shared photos of his 16-year-old son with WBTV News.
Deontray Love’s mom said her son lived up to his last name.
“He was wonderful. When he smiled he lit up the whole room,” said Latasha Love. “it just hurts so bad that my baby is gone.”
Love’s 20th birthday was the Sunday following his death.
The accused shooter in Love’s case is scheduled to be in court for his first appearance on Tuesday.
“Put the guns down,” Love said. “He didn’t have to shoot my baby. He didn’t have to kill him like that.”
Just hours later, Davalos was shot and killed outside the party. WBTV spoke to one of the party hosts who said they heard gunshots.
“They were concerned, they didn’t want to stay there,” said Giovanni Garcia. “They started to say they had shot somebody. I looked over and saw the person laying there by a car and said ‘Oh this was serious.’ I went over and told my brother and he called police.”
Garcia said he didn’t know the victim and a friend of a friend had invited him to the party.
Police found Davalos’s body lying next to a car with its lights on although it’s unclear if he the one driving the car or not.
If you know anything that can lead police to an arrest in this case, you’re encouraged to call CrimeStoppers.
