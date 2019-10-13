Waxhaw Elementary principal arrested for simple assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Waxhaw Elementary School principal Yubely Zolke, 36, was arrested Saturday evening.
She and her husband Brian Zolke, 35, were both involved in a domestic dispute around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies found physical markings on both parties involved in the dispute.
Yubely is charged with simple assault and her husband Brian is charged with assault on a female and interfering with 911 communications.
Both are still in custody at this time according to the sheriff’s office.
Zolke has been in education for 14 years.
She previously taught at East Union Middle School for 5 years and served as an assistant principal at Benton Heights Elementary for 3 years.
This is an active, developing story.
No further updates at this time.
