Two small children found dead at a home in Cullman Co., mother arrested
Two children found dead at a residence in Cullman Co. (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | October 12, 2019 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 9:46 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Cullman County Sheriff, two small children were found dead at a residence near Baileyton in Cullman Co. Saturday afternoon.

The mother has been arrested as a suspect in the children’s death.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s office, their dispatch received a 911 call from a residence on County Road 1718 near Baileyton around 2:30 Saturday. Officials arrived to find two deceased juveniles at the scene.

After a short search of the area the mother was located. She was arrested and airlifted to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

