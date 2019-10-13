Teenager shot and killed after leaving house party in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Detectives say a teenager was shot and killed after leaving a local house party in north Charlotte off Sunset Road early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a home on Linda Vista Lane for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at 12:51 a.m.
When officers got on scene they found a teenaged male lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was located near a running vehicle that police say was also shot into.
The victim was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Homicide detectives have canvassed the area, gathered evidence and are looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.