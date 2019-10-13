Showers likely today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have waited and waited! Finally, there is a chance for showers today. There could be a thunderstorm or two this afternoon. The front that moved in last night will spend the day with us today. It will be mainly cloudy and cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Most places will pick up less than a half inch of rain – so it won’t remove the drought but it’s a start!