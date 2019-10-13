Showers likely today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have waited and waited! Finally, there is a chance for showers today. There could be a thunderstorm or two this afternoon. The front that moved in last night will spend the day with us today. It will be mainly cloudy and cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Most places will pick up less than a half inch of rain – so it won’t remove the drought but it’s a start!
Monday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and a high close to 80° in the afternoon before another system approaches on Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be from Tuesday evening… through the night and into Wednesday. Again, it doesn’t appear to be a drought-buster but every drop helps. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days.
Thursday and Friday will be quite nice and fall-like too. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.
Enjoy your Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
