Salisbury crime numbers continue downward trend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Incidents of crime continue to work a downward trend in year-to-date numbers, according to numbers released by the Salisbury Police Department and Chief Jerry Stokes.
According to the latest numbers, Part One crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny, theft, and arson, showed an overall decrease from 2018 of 15%.
In 2018 there were a total of 1458 calls in the Part One category, compared to 1237 calls for the same time period this year.
Larceny calls are down 12%, commercial burglary calls were down 39%, and residential burglary calls were down 27%.
With one homicide so far this year compared to 6 in 2018, the percentage from last year shows a decrease of 83%. Assault with a gun calls show a 49% decrease over 2018, while aggravated assault calls were unchanged from last year.
In total, violent crime is down 9%.
Larceny from motor vehicles has decreased by 3%, though there are still many instances of items being taken from unlocked cars. Auto theft is down 38% from last year.
Chief Stokes has long maintained that having proper staffing has a major influence on crime trends, and as of now, the SPD is staffed at just over 100%.
