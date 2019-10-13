Retired doctor from Concord now delivers paintings, not babies

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Wanda Jenkins, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Concord for 20+ years, took care of many women in her practice, and delivered thousands of babies. She is a native of Concord. Having painted occasionally during her professional years as an OB/Gyn., in retirement she has actively explored color and texture in landscapes, florals, and abstracts, predominantly using oil paints. She has studied with various expert artists through the years, and is inspired partly by her grandmother’s career in painting.
‘Adventures in Color’ will be on view in ClearWater’s Main Gallery, Nov. 2, 2019- Jan. 5, 2020. Address: 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.
Dr. Jenkins is partnering with ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, which seeks out local talent for its ‘Guest Artist’ shows. Her solo art exhibit in the Main Gallery will feature over 40 of her paintings. The show will also feature her Dichroic glass freehand jewelry sets. All works are for sale unless otherwise noted.
The public is invited to an Opening Reception, with Dr. Jenkins’ Artist Talk, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 4:00-6:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
Come and hear this dynamic and energetic woman discuss her inspirations and approach.
Dr. Jenkins said, “I believe strongly in the emphasis on art that ClearWater represents; and I am excited that the 20% commission on any painting sold in the ClearWater Gallery during the Adventures in Color show, will go toward realizing the vision that ClearWater signifies for this community.”
Free parking is available in ClearWater’s three parking lots. See the campus site plan at www.clearwaterartists.com, on the ‘Our Space’ page (Click the large black button).
