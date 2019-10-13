Retired doctor from Concord now delivers paintings, not babies

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Wanda Jenkins, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Concord for 20+ years, took care of many women in her practice, and delivered thousands of babies. She is a native of Concord. Having painted occasionally during her professional years as an OB/Gyn., in retirement she has actively explored color and texture in landscapes, florals, and abstracts, predominantly using oil paints. She has studied with various expert artists through the years, and is inspired partly by her grandmother’s career in painting.