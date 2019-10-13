Reporter Notebook: Rowan Little League girls meet the President, what a capital idea!

“Okay, so first we like had to wait in a little room for a little bit because I guess the president was eating lunch,” said player Lexi Ritchie. “They took us into the Oval Office where we were to wait for the president and they told us like, facts that happened there. They asked us questions about what we did, and they let us do different activities and like remake other photos that other people had done earlier on, and then the president came in and he asked us questions about what we felt like when we played and how we felt, and then he took a picture with us and we took individual pictures, and then the boys came in and he asked us if we would beat the boys, and asked us a bunch of questions.”